Wyatt Russell

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Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
wyatt-russell
Pop Culture

Wyatt Russell Knows People Hate His Captain America: 'That’s the Goal’

Wyatt Russell is aware how people feel about his version of Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and according to him, he's loving it.

Joe Price1942 days ago
stan and mackie
Pop Culture

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Says Show Will Set Up Future Marvel Projects

Ahead of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' dropping on Disney+ this week, the shows' head writer teased that it will set up future MCU projects.

Joe Price1957 days ago

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