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Pop Culture

PSA: Today's Amazon Gold Box Sale Features "Max Payne 3", "WWE 12", and More!

Other possibles include "Borderlands" and "Final Fantasy XIII-2: Collector's Edition".

Complex5114 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: WWE Divas Champion Beth Phoenix Is A Glamazon Gamer

The Diva of Doom talks about her early days with the Commodore 64 and the evolution of wrestling video games.

John Gaudiosi5269 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: WWE Diva Layla Talks Old School Gaming And Arcades

Layla enters the WWE ring alone and still serves up quite a show.

John Gaudiosi5289 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: WWE Superstar Sheamus Talks About His In-Game Moves, And Relating To Kratos

In addition to being seen in regular WWE programming, the Irish wrestler is featured in THQ&#39;s WWE 12 and WWE All Stars games.

John Gaudiosi5325 days ago
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Pop Culture

"WWE '12" Divas DLC Comes Out Today!

"WWE '12"'s "Diva Pack" is now available on Xbox Live and PSN.

Complex5331 days ago
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Interview: WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Talks Video Games And Her Role in “WWE 12”

WWE 12 is packed with a full roster of talent, including seven of the hottest WWE Divas. Among those featured in the game is Kelly Kelly.

John Gaudiosi5357 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: WWE Diva Natalya Could Kick Mario’s Butt

Natalya talks about her favorite games and why her virtual doppelganger could kick Mario&#39;s butt in this exclusive interview.

John Gaudiosi5357 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Big Stars Align For "WWE '12," But Problems Remain

WWE '12 developers rescue the pixelated game from its real-life self and inject old-time star power into a league that's sorely lacking true icons.

Ebenezer Samuel5359 days ago
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Pop Culture

[On Deck] New Zelda Takes This Week’s Releases Skyward

Nintendo isn't about to let anyone take the spotlight away from a new Zelda game.

Complex5361 days ago
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Pop Culture

Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Came Back For WWE 12

The Next Big Thing had a reason for coming back to the squared circle, watch him tell you why.

Complex5368 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘WWE ‘12‘ Ads Begin Hitting The Airwaves

We must be getting close to release when they start putting the stars on television to promote the upcoming game.

Complex5373 days ago
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Pop Culture

"WWE '12" Will Act Live Divas In December

And they've got the looks to back up their moves.

Richie Procopio5384 days ago
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Pop Culture

We Are Officially On The Road To Wrestlemania

THQ is about to launch their annual WWE game and with it comes the annual trek to the Grandest Stage of them all.

Complex5388 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lesnar Steps Back Into The Ring For ‘WWE ‘12‘

What is it going to take to lure Brock Lesnar back to a WWE ring? Just a new WWE game.

Complex5400 days ago

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