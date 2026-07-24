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White lace-patterned hooded jacket and matching shorts set, featuring drawstrings and a zip-up front.
Style

Staple & Hue Lace Hoodie and Lace Short: How to Buy

The brand's lace co-ord set is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff106 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Latest Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 4

'Frozen Moments' colorway is expected to drop this month.

Brandon Richard1081 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro Women's 'Lucky Green' CK9246 136 Pair
Sneakers

'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

The 'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 introduces a Boston Celtics-like palette to the model, which will release exclusively in women's sizing in May 2023.

Brandon Richard1178 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro Women's 'Mars For Her' DD9336 800 Pair
Sneakers

'Dunk on Mars' Air Jordan 5 Gets an Release Date

The 'Mars for Her' Air Jordan 5 draws inspiration from the 'Raging Bull' colorway, paring a bright red upper with orange accents for a women's exclusive.

Brandon Richard1317 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'Starfish' DO9369 101 Pair
Sneakers

'Starfish' Air Jordan 1 High Releases on SNKRS This Month

A new women's exclusive 'Starfish' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is hit to hit stores in October 2022. Click here for the early release details.

Victor Deng1379 days ago
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Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Canyon Purple' AQ9129 500 Pair
Sneakers

'Canyon Purple' Air Jordan 4 Release Reportedly Moved Up

A women's exclusive 'Canyon Purple' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing in October 2022. Click here for a detailed look and release info.

Victor Deng1402 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Black Gold' CK9246 067 Pair
Sneakers

'Black Gold' Air Jordan 3 Drops in October

A new 'Black Cement'-esque black and gold Air Jordan 3 is officially dropping women's sizing in October 2022. Click here for an official look.

Victor Deng1449 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Rose Whisper Release Date DD1503 118 Pair
Sneakers

'Rose Whisper' Nike Dunk Lows Get an Official Release Date

The 'Rose Whisper' Nike Dunk Low is expected to release exclusively in women's sizes in June 2022. Click for official images and release information.

Brandon Richard1527 days ago
Nike Dunk High Women's 'Vintage Black' DQ8581 100 Pair
Sneakers

'Vintage Black' Nike Dunk Highs Are Releasing in April

Nike confirms that a new women's-exclusive 'Vintage Black' colorway of the Dunk High is releasing in April. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1583 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Dark Mocha' CK9246 102 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Dark Mocha' Air Jordan 3

The women's-exclusive 'Dark Mocha' Air Jordan 3 is officially dropping in May 2022. Click here for the official details of the women's-exclusive look.

Victor Deng1593 days ago
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Converse Women's History Month 2022 Collection
Sneakers

Converse Dropped a New Collection For Women's History Month

Converse just dropped a new 'We Are Stronger Together' footwear and apparel collection in celebration of Women's History Month 2022. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1600 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Blank Canvas' DQ4909 100 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Blank Canvas' Air Jordan 4s

A new 'Blank Canvas' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing exclusively in women's sizing in 2022. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1626 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Women's University Gold' DQ4690 800 Pair
Sneakers

A Pair of 'University Gold' Nike Dunks Are Dropping Soon

A pair of women's exclusive 'University Gold' Nike Dunk Low and Dunk High colorways are releasing in November 2021. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1715 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Animal Instinct Women's AR0715-010 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 11 Taps Into Its ‘Animal Instincts’ This Holiday Season

The 'Animal Instinct' Air Jordan 11 features exotic animal prints and black suede upper. Click for a closer look at the women's exclusive Black Friday release.

Brandon Richard1727 days ago
Nike Dunk High Women's Next Nature 'Summit White' DN9909 100 Pair
Sneakers

Winter-Ready Nike Dunk Highs Are Releasing Next Month

Nike confirmed that the women's exclusive 'Summit White' Dunk High Next Nature is releasing in November 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1738 days ago
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