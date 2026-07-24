Featured
From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.ItsSNewOK
From the perfect white shirt to a classic handbag, these are the building blocks to any women's wardrobe.Breeana Walker
Style
Meet Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC, One of the First Designers to Make Women's Streetwear and Collaborate With Adidas
Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC was well known for dressing celebrities like Madonna, Tyra Banks, and TLC . Here she talks about the brand and why she closed it.Aria Hughes
Support women entrepreneurs this Women's History Month with these beauty products and clothes available at Macy’s.Amber McKynzie