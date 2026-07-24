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‘Sinners’ Star Saul Williams Is 'Grateful’ for the Experience, Reflects on Larger Issues in the U.S.
Williams, who played the preacher Jedidiah, speaks about Ryan Coogler, the script for 'Sinners,' and how he felt being on a southern plantation for the first time.
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Says He's a Virgin at 27: 'Women Are Difficult to be Around'
The controversial far-right Christian nationalist and neo-Nazi told Piers Morgan he's never slept with a woman.
Bath & Body Works Issues Apology and Removes Candle That Resembles a KKK Hood
The packaging on the candle drew comparisons to the pointed tops and eyehole cutouts of a KKK hood.
Ice Cube Claps Back at Critics of Big 3 League Airing on Elon Musk's X: 'Shut Yo B*tch Ass Up'
Fans slammed the rapper for working with Musk, calling the X owner a "white supremacist."
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Finally Says White Nationalists Are Racist After Backlash From Repeated Denial
The Republican senator and former Auburn football coach also tried to use his career in athletics as proof that he's not racist.
White Supremacist Denounces Beliefs After Taking MDMA
A man reportedly questioned his beliefs after taking the substance as part of a scientific study in 2020.
White Nationalist Hate Group Messages Displayed on Alabama Interstate Sign in Memorial Day Hack
An investigation into the apparent hack has been launched, officials said.
Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced to 18 Years for Involvement in Capitol Riot
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right anti-government militia Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Convicted Killer in Racist Buffalo Attack Rushed by Man During Hearing, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Payton Gendron is still facing federal hate crime charges in connection with the racist attack during which he killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.
Kanye Reportedly Had Dinner at Mar-a-Lago With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes, Says Trump Mocked Kim Kardashian
Former President Donald Trump reportedly hosted Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for dinner on Tuesday night.
Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Son Wants Action From Lawmakers: ‘My Mother’s Life Mattered’
Gary Whitfield Jr., whose mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the racist attack last month, provided the opening statement at Tuesday’s hearing.
The Atlanta Attack Was Years in The Making, This is How We Got Here
<p>On Tuesday March 16th, shootings at three different massage parlors in Atlanta Georgia left eight people dead. Six of those victims were Asian women. On Wednesday, authorities named four out of the eight victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels. Robert Aaron Long confessed to