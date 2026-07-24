White Supremacy

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Latest Stories

Saul Williams attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Pop Culture

‘Sinners’ Star Saul Williams Is 'Grateful’ for the Experience, Reflects on Larger Issues in the U.S.

Williams, who played the preacher Jedidiah, speaks about Ryan Coogler, the script for 'Sinners,' and how he felt being on a southern plantation for the first time.

Jose Martinez131 days ago
Nick Fuentes, in a suit, sits in front of a "Trump Make America Great Again" flag in a room.
Life

White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Says He's a Virgin at 27: 'Women Are Difficult to be Around'

The controversial far-right Christian nationalist and neo-Nazi told Piers Morgan he's never slept with a woman.

Joe Price228 days ago
bath & body works
Style

Bath & Body Works Issues Apology and Removes Candle That Resembles a KKK Hood

The packaging on the candle drew comparisons to the pointed tops and eyehole cutouts of a KKK hood.

tara mahadevan652 days ago
Ice Cube on the left in a black shirt with bold text; Elon Musk on the right wearing an "Occupy Mars" tee
Music

Ice Cube Claps Back at Critics of Big 3 League Airing on Elon Musk's X: 'Shut Yo B*tch Ass Up'

Fans slammed the rapper for working with Musk, calling the X owner a "white supremacist."

tara mahadevan852 days ago
Life

Sen. Tommy Tuberville Finally Says White Nationalists Are Racist After Backlash From Repeated Denial

The Republican senator and former Auburn football coach also tried to use his career in athletics as proof that he's not racist.

tara mahadevan1109 days ago
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Life

White Supremacist Denounces Beliefs After Taking MDMA

A man reportedly questioned his beliefs after taking the substance as part of a scientific study in 2020.

Joe Price1132 days ago
alabama interstate scene pictured
Life

White Nationalist Hate Group Messages Displayed on Alabama Interstate Sign in Memorial Day Hack

An investigation into the apparent hack has been launched, officials said.

Trace William Cowen1152 days ago
Life

Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced to 18 Years for Involvement in Capitol Riot

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right anti-government militia Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Joe Price1157 days ago
Buffalo shooter sentencing hearing pictured
Life

Convicted Killer in Racist Buffalo Attack Rushed by Man During Hearing, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Payton Gendron is still facing federal hate crime charges in connection with the racist attack during which he killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

Trace William Cowen1256 days ago
Kanye West attends Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Kanye Reportedly Had Dinner at Mar-a-Lago With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes, Says Trump Mocked Kim Kardashian

Former President Donald Trump reportedly hosted Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for dinner on Tuesday night.

Brad Callas1338 days ago
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This image shows the son of a shooting victim speaking at a hearing
Life

Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Son Wants Action From Lawmakers: ‘My Mother’s Life Mattered’

Gary Whitfield Jr., whose mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the racist attack last month, provided the opening statement at Tuesday’s hearing.

Trace William Cowen1508 days ago
The Atlanta Attack Was Years in The Making, This is How We Got Here
Life

The Atlanta Attack Was Years in The Making, This is How We Got Here

<p>On Tuesday March 16th, shootings at three different massage parlors in Atlanta Georgia left eight people dead. Six of those victims were Asian women. On Wednesday, authorities named four out of the eight victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels. Robert Aaron Long confessed to

Complex1954 days ago

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