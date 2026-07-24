Walt Frazier

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This is LeBron.
Sports

Clyde Frazier’s 'Doesn't Really Care' Remark About LeBron James Hangs Over His Lone MSG Visit

Walt "Clyde" Frazier's observation about LeBron James in the huddle encapsulates what has been going on all season long for the Lakers.

Jose Martinez2687 days ago
Brett Davis
Sports

Walt Frazier Says Kevin Durant’s Resume Will Always Have an 'Asterisk'

Walt "Clyde" Frazier is one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. The New York Knicks great won two titles during his storied career—the same number Kevin Durant has now won. But Frazier says Durant's rings will always be followed by an "asterisk."

Aaron C. Mansfield2887 days ago

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