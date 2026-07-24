Walt "Clyde" Frazier

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Packer Shoes x Puma Clyde "Cow Suit" Pack
Sneakers

Walt 'Clyde' Frazier Celebrates His Birthday With Packer Shoes and Puma

The Packer Shoes x Puma Clyde 'Cow Suit' pack releases on March 31.

Amir Ismael3406 days ago

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