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roe-wade-leaked-draft
Life

Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion Shows Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts Responds (UPDATE)

Politico published a leaked draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision on abortion.

Abel Shifferaw1545 days ago
Solardo
Music

Premiere: Solardo And Wade Bring The Tech-House Vibes On "Everybody" From New Comp

Vibes that are sure to supply the wave for any night out.

Aaron Bishop3048 days ago

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