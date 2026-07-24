Vinyl Toys

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Funko Pop vinyl figures are displayed during ToyCon 2020
Pop Culture

Funko to Send $30 Million Worth of Vinyl Figures to Landfill

Funko is sending $30 million worth of its Pop! vinyl figures to a landfill in an effort to reduce the company’s overabundance in unsold inventory.

Joe Price1240 days ago
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Represent Team Manny Pacquiao With This New Limited Edition Vinyl Toy

The Funko toy drops just in time for the big fight this weekend.

andrewlasane4105 days ago
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Here's a Limited Edition J Dilla x Stussy Vinyl Figure You Need

The estate of the late musician is releasing a 7.5" vinyl figure in his honor.

jayemkayem4253 days ago
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PHUNK "Love Bomb" Vinyl Toy by Mighty Jaxx

Contemporary art in 12-inch package.

Nick Schonberger4952 days ago
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Angry Woebots Teams With Silent Stage to Drop Clear Panda King Boneheads

Legendary Hawaiian street artist releases another banging vinyl edition.

Nick Schonberger5023 days ago
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Pre-Order The Latest Vinyl Toy From Ron English

Half toddler, half Hulk. Say hello to the "Temper Tot".

Justin Korkidis5024 days ago
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Coming Soon: KAWS' "Companion: Resting Place" Vinyl Toy

Peep the upcoming release from KAWS.

Justin Korkidis5094 days ago
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Angry Woebots x Silent Stage Stealth Panda King Heads

New vinyl goodies from a Hawaiian graffiti legend.

Nick Schonberger5127 days ago
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