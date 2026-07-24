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Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball entered this season with his father, LaVar, having said the young guard was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry. Lonzo has had a decent rookie season in L.A., but a number of other rookies have quietly outplayed him. Here are 10 rookies who are better than Lonzo Ball.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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