Vasiliy Lomachenko

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Boxer Teofimo Lopez Is on the Verge of Superstardom

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Vasiliy Lomachenko Luke Campbell Aug 2019
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5 Can't Miss Boxing Matches for 2020

From Tyson-Jones Jr. to Spence-Garcia to Lomachenko-Lopez, these are the five best boxing matches on the fall schedule absolutely worth watching.

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5 Fights We Want to see in 2020

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5 Fights We Need to See Before a Mayweather-Pacquiao Rematch

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Vasiliy Lomachenko Dominates Anthony Crolla in Lightweight Title Defense

The WBO and WBA lightweight champion successfully defended his belts and now sets his sights on a bigger fight.

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Vasyl Lomachenko Corner 2018 Getty
Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko Wishes He Could Go Back in Time and Fight Floyd Mayweather

We talked to the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world about a few hypotheticals, including why he would want a mythical matchup with Floyd Mayweather.

Adam Caparell2662 days ago

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