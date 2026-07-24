"No one else will benefit from me not being true to myself."Milly McMahon
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30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)
Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive revealKevin Wong
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Gray Man,' 'Hart to Heart,' the 'Ms. Marvel' Finale and More
Check out our choices for the best TV and movies that you should be watching this weekend. From 'The Gray Man,' to 'Hart to Heart,' to 'Ms. Marvel,' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Complex caught up with the actress to talk about her MCUU fandom, starring in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' sequel, 'The Marvels,' and much more.William Goodman