Latest Stories
Lily Allen Is Selling a USB Butt Plug Containing Her Album ‘West End Girl’
The listing for the merch stresses that it's a novelty USB device "intended for data storage only."
This USB Condom Will Safeguard Your Smartphone Against Digital STDs
Wrap it up.
The 15 Best Gadgets From 1995
These were the products that has us talking back in the day.
Win The M.I.A. "Bad Girls" Remixes USB Necklace
The $50 gold accessory can be yours.
M.I.A.'s "Bad Girls" USB Necklaces
The artist is selling USB keys of the "Bad Girls" remixes.
Montana BLACK Can USB Sticks
Dope collection of USB sticks inspired by the Montana BLACK spray can.
The 50 Coolest USB Drives Available Now
Peep this dope collection of portable flash drives available online while supplies last.
USB Drives You Have To See
A collection of the coolest USB drives you won't want to miss.
Norwegian Tech Company Fits Dual-Core Computer Inside USB Drive
Moore's Law exemplified.
Your Girl Cares: USB Flash Drive Doubles As Vibrator
Synergy at its finest.
Junk Science & Scott Thorough Releasing New Album On Limited-Edition Flash Drives
One of our favorite duos take a modern route for the release of their next album.
Keep Your Files Safe With Condom USB Flash Drive
Another ridiculous USB flash drive.
Breakdown: What is Light Peak Technology?
Light Peak is about to have its moment in the sun. But what is it?
Fresh Gear: Cardboard USB Drive Concept
Imagine sharing your data with these ultra-light disposable drives.