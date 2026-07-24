Unbreakable

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For four decades, Samuel L. Jackson has remained a constant force in Hollywood, thanks to his talent and versatility. Whether he’s playing a murderous arms dealer in Jackie Brown or a father searching for vengeance in A Time To Kill, he always delivers. Here are the 25 best roles of Samuel L. Jackson’s career.
Kameron Hay

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Pop Culture

Netflix Gives Us a Delightful Teaser of Season Two of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

A new teaser trailer for season two of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' has dropped.

erich4chi3809 days ago
Sports

How to Train Like the Pros at Home: Inside Urlacher and Glazer's 'Unbreakable' VIP Gym

Brian Urlacher and Jay Glazer created a private gym with an old-school feel and new-school tech.

Tony Markovich4306 days ago

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