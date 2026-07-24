From 'Lady in the Water' to his latest endeavor, 'Knock at the Cabin,' we decided to rank all of director M. Night Shyamalan's movies from worst to best.Jordan Rose
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For four decades, Samuel L. Jackson has remained a constant force in Hollywood, thanks to his talent and versatility. Whether he’s playing a murderous arms dealer in Jackie Brown or a father searching for vengeance in A Time To Kill, he always delivers. Here are the 25 best roles of Samuel L. Jackson’s career.Kameron Hay
The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.MattBarone
He's back and might not even know it.Garin Pirnia