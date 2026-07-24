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From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.Joseph JP Patterson
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
The British model-turned-R&B-garage singer is putting all bets on himself, and the aim is to win.James Keith
Ahead of her set at Circoloco x The Warehouse Project in Manchester, we caught up with the East London producer, DJ and vocalist to discuss her No. 1 hit single, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”, working with Calvin Harris, fame and more.Rahel Aklilu