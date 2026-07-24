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Music

Premiere: Tyrell Trey Returns With Smooth Garage-Rap Bubbler “I Got U”

An ultra-slick blend of garage, rap and R&B built for the sunshine.

James Keith78 days ago
Music

The Shellers Make Their Mark With ‘Long Live The Shellers’ EP

With Toddla T in the executive producer chair, The Shellers channel rap, grime, garage and much more for their debut project.

James Keith996 days ago
Music

Royal-T, DJ Q, Flava D: UK Club Masters TQD Are Here For You

We caught up with the garage-loving trio after their standout set at this year’s Hideout Festival.

Joseph JP Patterson1034 days ago
Conducta (credit: Isy Townsend)
Music

Conducta & Novelist Team Up For Summer-Ready Cut “Get Busy With It”

Created in the midst of a tour across Australia and New Zealand, the Bristol-hailing producer found inspiration in “the fluidity of movement and exploration”.

James Keith1195 days ago
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Burt Cope
Music

Premiere: Burt Cope Connects With Lyrical Strally & Amber Elena For UKG Bouncer “I Swear”

Having appeared a few times in various iterations on Lockt’s 1Forty label, highly prolific producer Burt Cope returns to the Leeds-based outfit.

James Keith1198 days ago
p-rallel, Toddla T, Tamera "I'm So High"
Music

p-rallel, Toddla T & Tamera Combine For Early Summer Heater “I’m So High”

We may technically be still in spring, but we’ve caught a couple of rays already and the beer gardens have seen a bit of action, so we're calling it.

James Keith1200 days ago
maverick sabre maverick sabre maverick sabre maverick sabre
Music

Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer

From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Mav, who recently re-recorded and re-released his debut album.

James Keith1286 days ago
so-solid-crew-arena-tour-uk-garage-all-stars
Music

Megaman Signs Major Deal With Triple A, Set To Take 'UK Garage All-Stars' On A Huge Arena Tour

The run of arena shows starts in Glasgow on June 21 followed by further dates in Birmingham (22), Cardiff (23), London (24), and Manchester (June 25).

James Keith1293 days ago
Conducta "Lessons"
Music

Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”

Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable future, this one leans into the harder 4x4 side of his sound with snappy drums and plenty of thump.

James Keith1383 days ago
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DJ Q Est. 2003 LP Interview
Music

DJ Q Is All Fired Up

Eight years after signing with Local Action, DJ Q is finally ready with his second album, Est. 2003. That doesn’t sound accurate at all, but we checked...

James Keith1387 days ago
trevor nelson nadia jae faron at bbc radio 1xtra
Music

20 Years On, 1Xtra’s Still Going Strong—Here’s To The Next 20

We catch up with Faron McKenzie, Trevor Nelson and Nadia Jae to celebrate one of the most important platforms for Black music.

Jesse Bernard1410 days ago
Dexter
Music

dexter’s Looking For “Something Real” On New Garage-Tinged Tune

The South Londoner's had a busy 12 months and it doesn’t look like things are going to slow down any time soon as she presents her latest single.

James Keith1443 days ago
so solid crew
Music

BET UK Profile So Solid Crew In First Episode Of New ‘Iconic Albums’ Series

The new weekly three-part series, broadcast exclusively on My5, focuses on three groundbreaking albums from the first 10 years of the 21st century.

James Keith1485 days ago

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