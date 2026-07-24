Triangulum Recordings

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Stream Mattwizard's 'The Look' EP In Full

Grime-influenced Mattwizard taps into the spirits of Herbie Hancock and Captain Beefheart.

James Keith3870 days ago
Music

Premiere: Mez Vocals Trends' "Pump It Up" To Give Us "SLO's"

"Boy better know about SLO's."

James Keith4023 days ago
Music

Premiere: Preview "Pump It Up" & "Virus", The Latest Grimy Bangers From Trends

Boxed regular Trends is back with a new single for Triangulum.

James Keith4030 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App