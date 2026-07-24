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It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.Aaron C. Mansfield
She's representing the biggest baseball free agent this offseason and offering up a big dose of inspiration to women across sports.Adam Caparell
We talked with Trevor Bauer about his new Lids partnership, him calling a truce with the Astros, and his upcoming free agency.Adam Caparell