Trevor Ariza

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It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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marshon brooks
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NBA Trade Derailed Because Two Players With the Same Last Name Got Mixed Up

A trade fell apart because the teams couldn't figure out who was involved.

Alex Galbraith2779 days ago
LeBron James, Trevor Ariza
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Lakers Reportedly Looking to Acquire Trevor Ariza

The Lakers are looking to make another move, this time targeting former Rockets wing, Trevor Ariza, who is a huge trade target before February's deadline.

countcenci2784 days ago
Erik Williams
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P.J. Tucker Says Rockets' Small-Ball Lineup Is 'Best in the League'

The Warriors' "Death Lineup" doesn't intimidate P.J. Tucker.

Aaron C. Mansfield2991 days ago
Austin Rivers and teammates.
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Austin Rivers Claims He Squashed Beef With Trevor Ariza Following Locker Room Altercation

Austin Rivers says he spoke with Trevor Ariza on the phone this week after the Rockets/Clippers locker room altercation on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3111 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Trevor Ariza Tries to Confront Mavericks Player Near Locker Room Over Comment Made About His Wife

Trevor Ariza attempted to confront Mavericks center Salah Mejri outside the Dallas locker room on Tuesday for allegedly making a comment about his wife.

Chris Yuscavage3497 days ago
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Sneakers

HoH: Nike Hyperdunk 2010 - Trevor Ariza Player Edition

Pick up the Trevor Ariza Hyperdunk 2010 at House of Hoops today.

Brandon Richard5703 days ago

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