A two-day activation with Complex, and a packed runway show debuting projects with Jordan Brand and Pelle Pelle prove that Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore show no signs of slowing down.Mike DeStefano
Featured
There is no limit of LGBTQ+ small businesses to support in Canada this Pride Month. Here are 10 of our favourite queer-owned shops, bars, restos, and more.Sydney Brasil
Bilal Baig is making history with the CBC series Sort Of as they become the first South Asian, queer Muslim actor to star in a Canadian prime-time TV series.Marriska Fernandes
Life
16-Year-Old Trans High School Student Stella Keating Commended for Equality Act Testimony to Congress
Stella Keating, a 16-year-old student from Washington, spoke confidently about the need for the protections-expanding Equality Act to be put into motion.Trace William Cowen