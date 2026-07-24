Tony Allen

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

NBA Star Tony Allen Arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Arkansas
Sports

Retired NBA Star Tony Allen Arrested in Arkansas on Drug Charges

NBA star Tony Allen, who played for the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies, has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
Eddy Curry photographed at Kevin Garnett's REBRAND NYC The Draft Capsule event.
Sports

Former NBA Player Eddy Curry Reveals Alleged Instagram Scam Targeting Players

Curry spoke with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen on the 'Out the Mud' podcast about what this year's rookie class was taught about social media.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
sebastian telfar nba player
Sports

Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, and Tony Allen Among 18 Former NBA Players Charged in $4M Health Care Fraud Scheme

Federal prosecutors have announced that eighteen former NBA players have been charged in connection with a $4 million health and welfare benefit fraud scheme.

Joe Price1752 days ago
draymond
Sports

Tony Allen Responds to Draymond Green's Claim That He's the 'Best Defender to Ever Play This Game'

Tony Allen took issue with Draymond Green claiming to be the "best defender to ever play this game," and chose to air out his grievances over Twitter.

Jose Martinez1950 days ago
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Sneakers

How Tony Allen Earned a Pair of Autographed Sneakers From Kobe Bryant

Find out what the Grindfather did with his Black Mamba sneakers.

Zac Dubasik3789 days ago
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Sneakers

Kobe Bryant Proclaims Tony Allen As "Best Defender" He's Ever Faced on Autographed Sneakers

Kobe Bryant called Tony Allen the "best defender" he's ever played against.

Rajah Allarey3801 days ago

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