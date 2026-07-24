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Toronto's Jon Kabongo Honours Kendrick Lamar on New Single and Video "Not Your Savior"
Toronto rapper Jon Kabongo releases a new single "Not Your Savior," honouring Kendrick Lamar while reminding us icons are still human and not our saviours.
Premiere: Tona Celebrates His Journey on New Single “Glory” f/ Kardinal Offishall
Toronto hip-hop veterans Tona and Kardinal Offishall team up to bring us a new track, "Glory," where the MCs give thanks to the most high for their journeys.
Premiere: Tona Is Thinking of Home on “EST” f/ Jimmy Yitty
Toronto's Tona has just shared the music video for "EST" ft. Jimmy Yitty. An ode to Scarborough, the video shows some of Tona's staple hangs in the borough.
Premiere: Naturally Born Strangers Bring the Heat With "Sriracha" Video
The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona have just dropped a visual “Sriracha,” a track off their upcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.
PREMIERE: Naturally Born Strangers Return With Two New Tracks
The Toronto hip-hop supergroup—comprised of Rich Kidd, Tona, and Adam Bomb—re-emerge with two new songs, “Sriracha” and “Michael’s First Nose."
Tona on 'July 26th,' His Spot in Toronto Hip-Hop, and Police Brutality
Fresh off the release of his new album 'July 26th,' Tona sits down with us for an intimate chat.
Tona and Kayo Go "Way Up" in New Video
JUNO Award-winning rapper Tona is back with the third single from his upcoming album 'July 26th.'
Premiere: Tona "Links" Us to His Latest Video
The JUNO Award-winner spits effortless bars in front of iconic Scarborough burger joint Johnny's Hamburgers.
Everything You Need To Know About The 2015 Juno Nominees For Rap Recording Of The Year
Marco Polo, Naturally Born Strangers, P Reign, Saukrates, and Tre Mission are all up for the award.
Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video, f/ Adam Bomb
Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video