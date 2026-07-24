Tona

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Latest Stories

Jon Kabongo's music video for "Not Your Savior"
Music

Toronto's Jon Kabongo Honours Kendrick Lamar on New Single and Video "Not Your Savior"

Toronto rapper Jon Kabongo releases a new single "Not Your Savior," honouring Kendrick Lamar while reminding us icons are still human and not our saviours.

Bianca Thompson1499 days ago
tona in all white sitting in photography studio
Music

Premiere: Tona Celebrates His Journey on New Single “Glory” f/ Kardinal Offishall

Toronto hip-hop veterans Tona and Kardinal Offishall team up to bring us a new track, "Glory," where the MCs give thanks to the most high for their journeys.

Bianca Thompson1499 days ago
Toronto rapper Tona.
Music

Premiere: Tona Is Thinking of Home on “EST” f/ Jimmy Yitty

Toronto's Tona has just shared the music video for "EST" ft. Jimmy Yitty. An ode to Scarborough, the video shows some of Tona's staple hangs in the borough.

Sydney Brasil1573 days ago
naturally born strangers
Music

Premiere: Naturally Born Strangers Bring the Heat With "Sriracha" Video

The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona have just dropped a visual “Sriracha,” a track off their upcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.

dcowie1957 days ago
naturally born strangers
Music

PREMIERE: Naturally Born Strangers Return With Two New Tracks

The Toronto hip-hop supergroup—comprised of Rich Kidd, Tona, and Adam Bomb—re-emerge with two new songs, “Sriracha” and “Michael’s First Nose."

dcowie2032 days ago
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tona july26
Music

Tona on 'July 26th,' His Spot in Toronto Hip-Hop, and Police Brutality

Fresh off the release of his new album 'July 26th,' Tona sits down with us for an intimate chat.

dcowie2230 days ago
tona way up
Music

Tona and Kayo Go "Way Up" in New Video

JUNO Award-winning rapper Tona is back with the third single from his upcoming album 'July 26th.'

Brian Capitao2251 days ago
tona premieres links video
Music

Premiere: Tona "Links" Us to His Latest Video

The JUNO Award-winner spits effortless bars in front of iconic Scarborough burger joint Johnny's Hamburgers.

Alex Nino Gheciu2335 days ago
Music

Everything You Need To Know About The 2015 Juno Nominees For Rap Recording Of The Year

Marco Polo, Naturally Born Strangers, P Reign, Saukrates, and Tre Mission are all up for the award.

Aaron Zorgel4153 days ago
Music

Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video, f/ Adam Bomb

Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video

Aaron Zorgel4210 days ago
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