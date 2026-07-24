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Sports
Ex-NFL Safety T.J. Ward Responds to Ron Rivera's Frustrations About Players Not Getting Vaccinated
T.J. Ward has shared anti-vaccine sentiments, and now he’s criticized Washington coach Ron Rivera for expressing frustration at players not getting vaccinated.
Joe Price1823 days ago