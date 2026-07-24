Tim Hardaway Jr

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NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

(L-R) Josh Hart and Tim Hardaway Sr.
Sports

Josh Hart Trolls Tim Hardaway Sr. Over His NBA Player Podcast Criticism

The newly crowned Knicks champion, who co-hosts a podcast with Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, loves turning criticism into comedy gold.

Will Lavin12 days ago
Jeremy Brevard
Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. Talks About 'Dark Period' That Almost Made Him Quit Basketball

Last summer, Tim Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $71 million deal with New York. He went on to finish second on the team in points per game (behind only Kristaps Porzingis), averaging 17.5 this past season. But his NBA career didn't go so well during the early years.

Aaron C. Mansfield2930 days ago
Steve Mitchell
Sports

Dwyane Wade's 16-Year-Old Son Already Holding His Own Against NBA Players

LeBron James has a dream to one day play in the NBA with his son—but what if Dwyane Wade beats him to the punch? Folks don't seem to believe Wade could stick around the league that much longer, but his kid looks like a lock to play in the NBA.

Aaron C. Mansfield2943 days ago
Dale Zanine
Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Are Apparently Open to Trading Any Player on Their Team

The Atlanta Hawks are apparently looking to be active at the NBA trade deadline.

Aaron C. Mansfield3090 days ago
Tim Hardaway Jr
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Signs Tim Hardaway Jr.

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. signed an endorsement deal with Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand.

Brandon Richard3202 days ago
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Tim Hardaway Jr.
Sports

NBA Fans Lost Their Minds After Knicks Agreed to Give Tim Hardaway Jr. Insane Amount of Money

The Knicks signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet—and NBA fans lost their minds.

Chris Yuscavage3306 days ago

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