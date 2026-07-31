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Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Is No Longer the Most-Played Holiday Song
You'll never believe the new champion.
Watch The Shins Perform On "Conan"
James Mercer and friends do "No Way Down" and "The Rifle's Spiral."
Watch Highlights Of Wale, The Black Keys, And The Shins From Day One Of Lollapalooza 2012
Live from Chi-Town.
Video: The Shins "It's Only Life"
The end of the world will be soundtracked by the Shins.
The Shins Announce Fall Tour Dates
They're playing through early June, too.
Watch The Shins Full Performance on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic"
Fantastic in-studio set.
Music Links of The Day 4/30/12
Questlove gives Blue Ivy an iPod full of songs, the Shins take Manhattan, and Santigold stays ahead of the curve.
The Shins' "The Rifle's Spiral" Video Enters The 3rd Dimension on 3DS
Watch The Shins' new music video in 3D exclusively on 3DS. Here's a behind-the-scenes clip.
The Shins Tell Jimmy Kimmel How To Survive Coachella
There's rules to this shit, they wrote us a manual.
Music Links of The Day 3/19/2012
A look at the A$AP Mob brawl at SXSW, James Mercer talks the new Shins album, and the worst SXSW moments.
Watch The Shins Perform On "Saturday Night Live"
James Mercer and company tackle two cuts off their upcoming album, <em>Port Of Morrow</em>.
Watch The Shins' Entire New York Concert From Last Night
James Mercer and company played a bunch of tracks off their new album.
Video: The Shins "Simple Song"
The first video from the band's long-awaited new album.
NPR Music App Comes To iPad, Brings Exclusive Shins Concert
NPR's new groove.
Music Links of The Day 2/3/2012
Ten cases of music plagiarism, Steven Tyler defends his "National Anthem," and James Mercer explains the Shins' new LP.
Listen: The Shins "Simple Song"
The first taste of their next album, coming in March.