The Shins

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Latest Stories

Music

Watch The Shins Perform On "Conan"

James Mercer and friends do "No Way Down" and "The Rifle's Spiral."

Sam Weiss5052 days ago
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Music

Video: The Shins "It's Only Life"

The end of the world will be soundtracked by the Shins.

Andrew Martin5135 days ago
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Music

The Shins Announce Fall Tour Dates

They're playing through early June, too.

Andrew Martin5178 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day 4/30/12

Questlove gives Blue Ivy an iPod full of songs, the Shins take Manhattan, and Santigold stays ahead of the curve.

Daniel Isenberg5207 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Shins' "The Rifle's Spiral" Video Enters The 3rd Dimension on 3DS

Watch The Shins' new music video in 3D exclusively on 3DS. Here's a behind-the-scenes clip.

Michael Rougeau5219 days ago
Music

The Shins Tell Jimmy Kimmel How To Survive Coachella

There's rules to this shit, they wrote us a manual.

Daniel Isenberg5223 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day 3/19/2012

A look at the A$AP Mob brawl at SXSW, James Mercer talks the new Shins album, and the worst SXSW moments.

Andrew Martin5249 days ago
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Music

Watch The Shins Perform On "Saturday Night Live"

James Mercer and company tackle two cuts off their upcoming album, <em>Port Of Morrow</em>.

Andrew Martin5257 days ago
Music

Watch The Shins' Entire New York Concert From Last Night

James Mercer and company played a bunch of tracks off their new album.

Andrew Martin5260 days ago
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Music

Video: The Shins "Simple Song"

The first video from the band's long-awaited new album.

Jacob Moore5273 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day 2/3/2012

Ten cases of music plagiarism, Steven Tyler defends his "National Anthem," and James Mercer explains the Shins' new LP.

Andrew Martin5293 days ago
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Music

Listen: The Shins "Simple Song"

The first taste of their next album, coming in March.

Jacob Moore5319 days ago

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