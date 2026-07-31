Featured
Everything from Bernie Sanders to Jay-Z, Oprah, 'Squid Game,' The Weeknd, and 'WandaVision,' have made our list of the best memes and viral moments of the year.Karla Rodriguez
Meghan Markle tells all in her stunning interview with Oprah where she opens up about several issues that led to her departure from the Royal family.Jose Martinez
Pop Culture
Will Smith Reveals 'Fresh Prince' Co-Star Karyn Parsons Rejected Dating Him, Shares Why He's Glad She Did
In his new memoir 'Will,' Will Smith dives deep into his relationships with his wife, his kids, and of course his time on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'Jordan Rose
According to the new report, the majority of the 'Anti' artist's massive fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, which the singer launched back in 2017.Trace William Cowen