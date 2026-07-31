The Oprah Winfrey Show

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Oprah Winfrey
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Cringes at Her 1998 Gospel Theme Song 'Run On,’ Calls It One of Her ‘Mistakes’

She admitted the song was "pretty bad” and chalked it up to her lack of singing ability.

Trey Alston11 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Recalls the Time Whitney Houston Fell Offstage: 'I Begged Them Not to Put Those Pictures Out'
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Kept Whitney Houston’s Onstage Fall From Going Public

At Cannes Lions, Oprah opened up about Whitney’s relapse, the shocking tumble on her show and the quiet act of protection fans never knew about.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Oprah Winfrey at a GLAAD event in a stylish black outfit with a purple lapel. She is wearing glasses and smiling at the camera
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Once Felt ‘Too Fat’ to Attend Party, Recalls Weight Being Mocked In ‘Living Color’ Skit

The media personality continues to change the relationship and perception she has towards her weight.

danbarna769 days ago

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