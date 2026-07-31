From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.Brent Eickhoff
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In the new video game Dawn of the Monsters, users get to play as giant monsters destroying every piece of downtown Toronto, including TTC streetcars.Rick Mele
Ahead of its March 31, 2021 movie release of 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' we examine the strengths (& weaknesses) of Godzilla & King Kong to determine who wins.Jordan Rose
Mike Wazowski of Pixar's 'Monsters, Inc.' is already the perfect meme material, but one particular screenshot from the film is reaching new meme heights.Joe Price