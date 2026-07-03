Steve Irwin

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Steve Irwin kids
Pop Culture

Steve Irwin Cause of Death: How Did Robert Irwin's Dad Die?

Robert Irwin, who is competing in the 'DWTS finale,' lost his dad, Steve Irwin, at a young age.

Jessica Mcbride234 days ago
Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin smiling at an event, both wearing khaki Australia Zoo uniforms.
Life

Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Dedication Dance Leaves Judges in Tears

Robert Irwin’s emotional dance tribute to his mother, Terri, had both judges and contestants in tears.

Helen Storms275 days ago
Young man in a black suit smiling at an awards event.
Life

'DWTS' Robert Irwin Flooded With Dating Applications, Witney Carson Responds

Ever since first appearing on ‘Dancing With the Stars,' Robert Irwin has been receiving countless messages from women hoping for a chance to date him.

Helen Storms291 days ago
Robert Irwin smiling at an event with a blurred "Awards 2023" sign in the background.
Pop Culture

Steve Irwin's Son Honors Dad With 'Crocodile Hunter'-Inspired Dance on 'DWTS'

Robert Irwin’s DWTS debut came with a heartfelt nod to his dad — and a big score from the judges.

Brad Appleton303 days ago
bindi-baby
Pop Culture

Bindi Irwin Names Baby Daughter After Father Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father's memory through her newborn daughter's name, whom she gave birth to on the first anniversary of her wedding.

tara mahadevan1938 days ago
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Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin
Pop Culture

Bindi and Robert Irwin Celebrate Steve Irwin's Birthday With Instagram Tributes

Steve Irwin's children are celebrating what would have been their late father's 58th birthday.

Xavier Hamilton2337 days ago
irwin family
Life

Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals, Many From Australia Wildfires

Steve Irwin's family is carrying on his wildlife conservation legacy.

tara mahadevan2385 days ago
Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin
Sports

Marlins Apologize for Sending Steve Irwin Death Joke to Rays

Trying to stay on that social media tightrope.

Gavin Evans2538 days ago
peta steve irwin
Life

PETA Blasted After Criticizing Google Doodle of Steve Irwin

"PETA must ask who commissioned these dangerous, hagiographic cartoons of a man who died while harassing a stingray," PETA wrote.

Abel Shifferaw2702 days ago

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