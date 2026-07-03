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Steve Irwin Cause of Death: How Did Robert Irwin's Dad Die?
Robert Irwin, who is competing in the 'DWTS finale,' lost his dad, Steve Irwin, at a young age.
Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Dedication Dance Leaves Judges in Tears
Robert Irwin’s emotional dance tribute to his mother, Terri, had both judges and contestants in tears.
'DWTS' Robert Irwin Flooded With Dating Applications, Witney Carson Responds
Ever since first appearing on ‘Dancing With the Stars,' Robert Irwin has been receiving countless messages from women hoping for a chance to date him.
Steve Irwin's Son Honors Dad With 'Crocodile Hunter'-Inspired Dance on 'DWTS'
Robert Irwin’s DWTS debut came with a heartfelt nod to his dad — and a big score from the judges.
Bindi Irwin Names Baby Daughter After Father Steve Irwin
Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father's memory through her newborn daughter's name, whom she gave birth to on the first anniversary of her wedding.
Bindi and Robert Irwin Celebrate Steve Irwin's Birthday With Instagram Tributes
Steve Irwin's children are celebrating what would have been their late father's 58th birthday.
Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals, Many From Australia Wildfires
Steve Irwin's family is carrying on his wildlife conservation legacy.
Marlins Apologize for Sending Steve Irwin Death Joke to Rays
Trying to stay on that social media tightrope.
PETA Blasted After Criticizing Google Doodle of Steve Irwin
"PETA must ask who commissioned these dangerous, hagiographic cartoons of a man who died while harassing a stingray," PETA wrote.