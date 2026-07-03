Soundgarden

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Latest Stories

André 3000 and Big Boi performing on stage as OutKast, wearing distinctive outfits under bright stage lights.
Music

Outkast to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alongside The White Stripes, Soundgarden, More

This year's ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles this November.

Trace William Cowen445 days ago
Universal Studios warehouse fire
Music

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over 2008 Warehouse Fire

The suit was brought forth after a 2019 'New York Times' investigative piece was published.

Gavin Evans2292 days ago
2008 Universal Fire
Music

2Pac, Soundgarden, and Tom Petty's Estates Sue Universal Over 2008 Fire Damages

Last week, the full extent of the damages sustained during the infamous 2008 Universal fire were detailed by 'the New York Times.'

Joe Price2581 days ago
chris cornell
Music

Chris Cornell's Widow Files Malpractice Lawsuit Against His Doctor

Chris Cornell's widow alleges that her late husband's doctor was reckless in prescribing certain drugs to the singer.

Alex Galbraith2814 days ago
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Chris Cornell of Soundgarden.
Music

Soundgarden and Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell Dead at 52

Chris Cornell, the frontman for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at the age of 52 on Wednesday night.

Chris Yuscavage3347 days ago

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