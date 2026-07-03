Latest Stories
Outkast to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alongside The White Stripes, Soundgarden, More
This year's ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles this November.
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over 2008 Warehouse Fire
The suit was brought forth after a 2019 'New York Times' investigative piece was published.
Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, and Soundgarden Among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
This is Biggie's first year of eligibility.
2Pac, Soundgarden, and Tom Petty's Estates Sue Universal Over 2008 Fire Damages
Last week, the full extent of the damages sustained during the infamous 2008 Universal fire were detailed by 'the New York Times.'
Chris Cornell's Widow Files Malpractice Lawsuit Against His Doctor
Chris Cornell's widow alleges that her late husband's doctor was reckless in prescribing certain drugs to the singer.
Soundgarden and Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell Dead at 52
Chris Cornell, the frontman for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at the age of 52 on Wednesday night.