Latest Stories
A Call to Action: On "The Internet's Own Boy" and Activist Aaron Swartz's Enduring Legacy
Brian Knappenberger's new film investigates the trials and tribulations Aaron Swartz experienced as a revolutionary in a turbulent era for digital rights.
A History of the Internet's Most Notorious Villains
The NSA is watching.
SOPA May Be on its Way Back: Illegal Streaming of Copyrighted Videos Could Be a Felony
Gulp.
President Obama Will Reportedly Veto Privacy-Killing CISPA Bill, But Throw Support Behind Similar Bill
Internet freedoms at stake.
House of Reps Passes Bill Killing Your Privacy On The Internet
It's called CISPA and it sucks.
5 Video Game Companies That Opposed SOPA, And 5 That Didn't
Which gaming companies did the right thing?
SOPA-Inspired "SOPAPOLY" Game Board
No "Get Out of Jail Free" card in this game.
RIP SOPA And PIPA, Congress Officially Pulls Bills
Internet: 1, Congress: 0.
Democracy In Action: 18 New Senators Oppose PIPA After Protests
Good job Internet!
Twitter's Co-founders, CEO Speak Out Against SOPA, MPAA Defends It
The battle lines have been drawn.
Mark Zuckerberg Comes Out Against SOPA
Facebook's CEO says the controversial bill is a "poorly thought-out law".
The Quick Guide to SOPA and PIPA
Learn all about the bills that are driving the Internet crazy.
EA Refuses To Oppose SOPA, Despite Over 130,000 That Do
EA has said in a leaked email that it will not oppose SOPA, and that it supports the ESA
Google Will Protest SOPA Tomorrow, Too
The Internet giant joins the resistance.
Wikipedia Is Shutting Down On Wednesday To Protest SOPA, Should Be A Productive Day
The rabbit hole closes temporarily.
Obama Administration Makes Statement on SOPA & Protect IP Act
The President responds to the controversial Internet bills.