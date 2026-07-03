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Pop Culture

A Call to Action: On "The Internet's Own Boy" and Activist Aaron Swartz's Enduring Legacy

Brian Knappenberger's new film investigates the trials and tribulations Aaron Swartz experienced as a revolutionary in a turbulent era for digital rights.

Ramy Zabarah4407 days ago
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Pop Culture

A History of the Internet's Most Notorious Villains

The NSA is watching.

Gus Turner4540 days ago
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Pop Culture

House of Reps Passes Bill Killing Your Privacy On The Internet

It's called CISPA and it sucks.

Complex5194 days ago
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Pop Culture

5 Video Game Companies That Opposed SOPA, And 5 That Didn't

Which gaming companies did the right thing?

Michael Rougeau5276 days ago
Style

SOPA-Inspired "SOPAPOLY" Game Board

No "Get Out of Jail Free" card in this game.

Complex5289 days ago
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Pop Culture

RIP SOPA And PIPA, Congress Officially Pulls Bills

Internet: 1, Congress: 0.

gerald335291 days ago
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Pop Culture

Twitter's Co-founders, CEO Speak Out Against SOPA, MPAA Defends It

The battle lines have been drawn.

gerald335293 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Zuckerberg Comes Out Against SOPA

Facebook's CEO says the controversial bill is a "poorly thought-out law".

Damien Scott5293 days ago
Pop Culture

The Quick Guide to SOPA and PIPA

Learn all about the bills that are driving the Internet crazy.

Damien Scott5293 days ago
Pop Culture

EA Refuses To Oppose SOPA, Despite Over 130,000 That Do

EA has said in a leaked email that it will not oppose SOPA, and that it supports the ESA

Complex5293 days ago
Pop Culture

Microsoft Finally Hops On Anti-SOPA Bandwagon

Better late than never.

Complex5293 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Will Protest SOPA Tomorrow, Too

The Internet giant joins the resistance.

gerald335294 days ago
Pop Culture

Obama Administration Makes Statement on SOPA & Protect IP Act

The President responds to the controversial Internet bills.

Damien Scott5296 days ago

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