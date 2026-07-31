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Latest Stories

Campbell's At Risk of Being 'Shut Down' by Florida Attorney General After Viral '3-D Chicken' Rant
Life

Campbell’s Under Florida Investigation: ‘We Don’t Do the Fake, Lab Grown Meat Here’

'We’ll enforce the law and shut down,' said the Florida attorney general following the now-viral rant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
Campbell's Places VP on Leave Following Viral 'Poor People' Rant
Life

Campbell's Places VP on Leave Following Viral 'Poor People' Rant

'We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use,' the statement read in part.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
Campbell's Exec Fired After Racist Tirade Blasting the '3D Chicken' in the Soup
Life

Campbell’s Worker Fired After Recording VP’s Rant Mocking ‘Poor People’ and ‘3-D Printer Chicken’

According to a new lawsuit, Robert Garza caught a high-ranking Campbell's executive making racist remarks—and believes that's why he was fired.

Bernadette Giacomazzo250 days ago
Donald Glover and Joel McHale on 'Community.'
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Says Everyone on 'Community' Knew Donald Glover's Reign Was Coming

McHale also said Glover is both "super, super ugly" and has "skin as smooth as olive oil."

juliarp3080 days ago
crashedgo90
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Has A New Show And It's Not What You'd Expect

What has Joel McHale been up to since 'Community'

Lauren Martin3460 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Joel McHale and Tony Hale Score Cocaine

Who needs coffee when there's "booger sugar"?

Lauretta Charlton4390 days ago

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