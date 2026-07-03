Sonya Massey

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Latest Stories

Former IL Deputy Sentenced to 20 Years for Sonia Massey Killing
Life

Former IL Deputy Sentenced to 20 Years for Sonya Massey Killing

Former deputy Sean Grayson has been sentenced to 20 years for the killing of Illinois resident Sonya Massey.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Cardi B smiles on the red carpet in an elegant, black blazer with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace, at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Music

Cardi B Slams Donald Trump for Promising to Give Police Federal Immunity If Re-Elected

The Bronx rapper referenced Sonya Massey's murder by police in her response to Trump.

tara mahadevan717 days ago
Cardi B in a black outfit with gloves and bangs, side by side with Candace Owens in a yellow outfit, both in different settings
Music

Cardi B Slams Candace Owens for Comments on Sonya Massey's Tragic Death: 'This Could Be You One Day'

Massey was just 36 years old when she was fatally shot by Springfield, Illinois police earlier this month.

tara mahadevan721 days ago
Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Solange performing on stage. Cardi B wears a sequined sports jersey, Meek Mill in casual wear, and Solange in a chic ensemble
Music

Cardi B, Meek Mill, Solange, and More Speak Out After Body Cam Footage Shows Police Murder Sonya Massey

Dvsn, Nick Young, and President Joe Biden were among the voices criticizing the actions of former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson.

Alex Ocho723 days ago
Two side-by-side images: Left, woman in a white robe sitting on a bed. Right, same woman smiling in a selfie
Life

Body Cam Footage of Sonya Massey’s Murder Contradicts Statement From Deputy Who Shot Her

The 36-year-old's father said his family was "misled" by police and was not initially informed that a deputy was responsible for his daughter's death.

Complex Staff723 days ago
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A man in a casual t-shirt stands beside a smiling woman wearing a graduation cap and gown. Names not provided
Life

White Illinois Deputy Charged With Murder Over Fatal Shooting of Sonya Massey, Black Mother Who Called 911 for Help

Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson is accused of killing 36-year-old Massey while responding to a call at her Springfield, Illinois home.

Joshua Espinoza728 days ago

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