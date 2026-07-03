Sofa

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
Music

Jury Validates Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Will Found Under Couch Cushion

The singer's sons were at odds about which of her two handwritten wills should take precedence.

Starr Savoy1102 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Philippe Starck Creates "My World" in a Sofa

The seat provides relaxation and infinite browsing on your electronic devices.

Evelyn Lee4766 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Sofa Designed With Built In Cat Tunnel

Oh, you fancy huh?

Justin Korkidis5098 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Sosia Convertible Sofa

Nine different furniture options.

Cedar Pasori5120 days ago
Style

This Sofa Turns Into a Bunk Bed

Next level guest housing.

Nick Schonberger5188 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

We All Float On...

Because who doesn't want a floating sofa?

Alex Morency5201 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Blackbird Home Furniture

Seattle clothing shop jumps solidly into homegoods.

Nick Schonberger5246 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Versace Bubble Sofa

Tweet this before Kanye does.

Nick Schonberger5295 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Ami Armagost's Chair Paintings

Furniture fetish paintings.

Nick Schonberger5300 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Carbon Fiber Sofa

The ultimate tv couch.

Nick Schonberger5303 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App