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Hard Rock Sofa vs. Eva Shaw - "Get Down (Drezo Remix)"
Few things get me as unexcited in my inbox as a track a big room house track. Thankfully, special android Drezo flipped Hard Rock Sofa and Eva Shaw's
David Guetta, deadmau5, The Crystal Method Featured on "Fast & Furious 6" Soundtrack
On May 21, the soundtrack for Fast & Furious 6 (which is coming out on Def Jam) hits stores. It won't be overshadowing Random Access Memories, but it
The Best Mixes of the Week
There's nothing like a dope mix. Great dance tracks can sit well on their own, but there's something about its use in the mix, blending with tracks th
Download Hard Rock Sofa's - "One Hour For EDM People"
Now this? This we can get behind. All of you have an hour to spare - why not spend it with Hard Rock Sofa, who turned it up a notch with their latest mix, "One Hour For EDM People," a set that's chock full of mashups, mashups, and more mashups. It starts out on a high note and continues to climb higher and higher. Forever upping the ante, taking you to peaks upon peaks upon peaks. Real music for rave people. Let them have sixty minutes.
10 Anthems You Couldn't Escape During Miami Music Week 2013
If you were in Miami at all for the last 10 days (or paying attention to the Ultra live streams), you will know the serious tuneage on this list. We'v
Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 1
Hopefully you rode with use last weekend, as we had the Ultra Music Festival live-stream going all weekend. We've got one more weekend, and we're doing the damn thing again! The countdown is currently going, and should lead up to the 4PM start... although based on the schedules below, they don't have acts scheduled to perform until 5PM. Whatever the case may be, we've got you covered on the live-stream tip.
Hard Rock Sofa - "Rasputin"
Hard Rock Sofa might be a funny name, but their tunes are no joke. Their latest offering "Rasputin" is a blistering electro house tune that will pound