Snails

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Latest Stories

Giant African snail on a human hand (against a bright blue background)
Life

Quarantine Announced After Large Meningitis-Causing Snail Species Spotted in Florida

State officials say the Giant African Land Snail was found June 23 in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The region is now under quarantine.

Joshua Espinoza1475 days ago
Garden slug.
Life

Teen Who Swallowed a Slug on a Dare Is Now Quadriplegic

Sam Ballard, now 28, suffers from seizures and needs to be fed through a tube.

juliarp3053 days ago
Snails
Music

Premiere: Snails and Space Laces Link Up for "Break It Down" f/ Sam King

Snails and Space Laces bring the bass on new collab "Break It Down."

edwinortiz3277 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Snails & Antiserum - "Wild (Craze Remix)"

Earlier this month, we got word that OWSLA commissioned a grip of remixes of Snails & Antiserum's "Wild." That pack is due to drop on October 30, and

khrisd4280 days ago
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Music

Snails & Antiserum - "Wild VIP"

As a thank you to fans, Antiserum & Snails have dropped a free VIP version of their huge OWSLA release that dropped back in May. This version is more

walmerc4298 days ago
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Music

Snails & heRobust - "Pump This"

Everything that Snails and heRobust have been coming out with in the past year has been nothing short of magnificent. Snails has a style of his own,

nappy4358 days ago
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Music

Snails Kicks Off "SNAILEDIT!" Mix Series With Special "Coming To America" Mix

Over at DAD HQ, there's usually a set batch of artists that we all genuinely agree on. Snails is one of said artists. Dude just doesn't seem to do wro

khrisd4376 days ago
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Music

Snails & Antiserum - "Wild"

Out now on OWSLA is this huge collab between Montreal's Snails and San Francisco's Antiserum. This is a complete ground shaker of a track that should

walmerc4440 days ago
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Music

Snails ft. Panther - "Dirty Raxxx"

Montreal's captain of squishy bass is back with this free trap/dubstep hybrid on Kannibalen Records. I don't think I can say anything more about Snails that I haven't already said. His sound design is near impeccable. It really seems like the sound design of all Kannibalen releases is always on point. They got a good team. This time around there is a crazy video to go along with the track that debuted on This Song is Sick.

walmerc4522 days ago
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Music

ETC!ETC! & Snails - "RUBBR"

Wow, what a combo! These are two (for lack of a better term) bass music craftsmen. Yeah. I said that. These two excel at sound design and this track i

walmerc4550 days ago
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Music

SNAILS & Botnek - "KRMT"

When the artwork for your track looks like Kermit the Frog staring at himself in the mirror while on blotter acid, you know the track has to be insane

khrisd4590 days ago

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