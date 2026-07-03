Night Slugs

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Latest Stories

bok-bok
Music

Bok Bok Is Ready To Go Again

Now two releases into the new label, following Nammy Wams' 'Paradise South' and Kid D's 'Timing' EP, Bok Bok is more fired up than he’s been in years.

James Keith1908 days ago
Uninamise (credit: Maria J Hackett)
Music

Premiere: Uninamise Presents "Rise Of The Wolves" To Help Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Legendary Night Slugs Label

The compilation will be followed up by another one called Night Slugs White Labels which will present a selection from the thus far vinyl-only NSWL 12" series.

Aaron Bishop3019 days ago
L Vis 1990
Music

Premiere: L-Vis 1990 Shares UK Funky Version Of "Do My Ting" From New Remix Collection

The switch-up in percussion and quickened pace on the remix sends it straight to the club.

James Keith3048 days ago
Neana
Music

Premiere: Neana Shares "Cruz Control" From Upcoming 'Evaser' EP On Night Slugs

Thumping percussion, warped samples, hypnotising rhythms and a dizzying energy to keep you dancing for days on end.

James Keith3097 days ago
jam city
Music

"Dance Music Has Never NOT Been Political": An Interview With Jam City

Complex sits down with the enigmatic producer for an eye-opening chat.

Christelle Oyiri-K4097 days ago
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Music

Watch Bok Bok & Sweyn Jupiter's "Papaya Lipgloss" Video

The Bok/Sweyn partnership definitely needs to happen again.

James Keith4123 days ago
Music

Stream Jam City's New "Gothic Funk" Single, "Proud"

Psychedelic, gothic, funk music (apparently).

James Keith4165 days ago
Music

Watch Jam City's "Unhappy" Video

There doesn't seem to be much hope for the world, according to Jam City's new video.

James Keith4194 days ago
Music

Listen to P. Morris' "Before You Disappear"

Taken from his October 28 EP, 'Beloved'.

James Keith4292 days ago
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Music

Happy 20th Birthday, Rinse FM!

Let Rinse FM look after you this Bank Holiday.

Joseph JP Patterson4345 days ago

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