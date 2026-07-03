Latest Stories
'Sin City' Creator Frank Miller Regains TV and Film Rights to Series
Miller created the series in 1991 and later co-directed the 2005 film 'Sin City' based on the series.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" Passes $251 Million, While "Sin City" Flops
"Guardians of the Galaxy" jumped back to No. 1 at the box office, while "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" flopped in its first weekend of release.
Interview: Frank Miller Ups the Sex, Violence, and Stripteases in "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"
Frank Miller discusses the ins and outs of his and Robert Rodriguez's pulpy "Sin City" sequel.
Dark Horse Comics Looking Into Developing "Sin City" Open World Game
Looking to cash in on the hype.
"Sin City" And "The Mist" May Be Heading For The Small Screen
This could be awesome.
"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" Delayed Until 2014
Sorry, everyone.
Robert Rodriguez Tweets First Look at Josh Brolin in "Sin City 2"
Famed director Robert Rodriguez tweeted the first pics of Josh Brolin from the set of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.
Stacy Keach Will Play The Main Villain In "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For"
Say hello to Boss Wallenquist.
Mickey Rourke Is In Negotiations To Return For "Sin City 2"
He's not back as Marv quite yet.
Jessica Alba and Mickey Rourke on Board For "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"
And the film gets a release date!
Filming Begins On “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For” This Summer
It took about seven years, but the sequel is finally happening.
"Sin City 2" To Start Shooting This Year
The oft-delayed sequel will soon be a reality.
Oscar-Winning Screenwriter To Work On "Sin City 2"
After years of delays, Robert Rodriguez's sequel finally seems to be moving forward.