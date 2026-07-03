Sin City

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Frank Miller
Pop Culture

'Sin City' Creator Frank Miller Regains TV and Film Rights to Series

Miller created the series in 1991 and later co-directed the 2005 film 'Sin City' based on the series.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Guardians of the Galaxy" Passes $251 Million, While "Sin City" Flops

"Guardians of the Galaxy" jumped back to No. 1 at the box office, while "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" flopped in its first weekend of release.

Christopher Spata4345 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Frank Miller Ups the Sex, Violence, and Stripteases in "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"

Frank Miller discusses the ins and outs of his and Robert Rodriguez's pulpy "Sin City" sequel.

Jonathan Lees4349 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Rodriguez Tweets First Look at Josh Brolin in "Sin City 2"

Famed director Robert Rodriguez tweeted the first pics of Josh Brolin from the set of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

nancy-stiles4898 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mickey Rourke Is In Negotiations To Return For "Sin City 2"

He's not back as Marv quite yet.

Jason Serafino5092 days ago
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Pop Culture

Filming Begins On “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For” This Summer

It took about seven years, but the sequel is finally happening.

Jason Serafino5208 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sin City 2" To Start Shooting This Year

The oft-delayed sequel will soon be a reality.

Jason Serafino5237 days ago
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Pop Culture

Oscar-Winning Screenwriter To Work On "Sin City 2"

After years of delays, Robert Rodriguez's sequel finally seems to be moving forward.

Jason Serafino5436 days ago

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