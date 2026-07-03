Shelco Garcia

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We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.
khrisd

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Shelco Garcia x Teenwolf ft. Hawkboy - "Word to Hannah"

So anyone who knows me knows that I have a very complicated take on moombahton. Sometimes I truly love it and think "this is the bee's knees" because

jakel4434 days ago
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Diplo Drops 1 Million Facebook Likes Bootleg Pack

Been a minute since we've seen a flood of material from Diplo. Not that dude doesn't keep his name front and center in a number of other ways, but new

brenttactic4454 days ago
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Aidonia - "Pon Di C*cky (Major Lazer, Shelco Garcia & TEENWOLF Remix)"

The sound of remixes like this and the "Fog" rework with Grandtheft is what we love the most from Major Lazer. Taking that heavy dancehall influence and mashing it head-on with an EDM flavor. Bringing the moombahton to Aidonia's "Pon Di Cocky" is Major Lazer, Shelco Garcia, and Teenwolf, turning this raunchy track into an even more major raunchy banger. You might want to send the kids to bed when this one drops, as there will be nothing but hot and sweaty grinding going on.

khrisd4715 days ago

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