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We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.khrisd
Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.Andrew Gruttadaro
"We shouldn't ever get complacent and think that it's totally healthy, but—in terms of the musicians—I know that jazz is in a brilliant place, artistically."Tom Segev
From Nubya Garcia to Sons Of Kemet, expect nothing but British jazz greatness.Mike Vinti