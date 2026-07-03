Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.Andrew Gruttadaro
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Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.Kyle Parkinson
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu
Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.Oren Weisfeld