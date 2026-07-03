Shaqdi

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SHADQI
Music

Premiere: Sweden's Shaqdi Shares Carefree Debut Single "Colorless"

"I know what I'm doing, and I know what I want, and I'm ready to let people in and listen to what I wanna say with my music."

Aaron Bishop3067 days ago

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