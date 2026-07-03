Canadian winger Jordan Eberle will be one of the key people shaping the NHL expansion team's early history. “For me, it really starts with game one,” he says.Liam Fox
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Ahead of the World Baseball Classic, we highlighted our picks for the 25 best throwback jerseys of all time.Mike DeStefano
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
I was in the second smallest city in the NFL and having the time of my life—which got me thinking, what are the best NFL markets?West Wilson