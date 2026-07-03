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Wife of Seattle Kraken Player Asks 'BookTok' Community to Stop "Predatory" Comments About Husband

Alex Wennberg and his wife Felicia have issued several statements about the lewd comments they've received.

Louis Pavlakos1080 days ago

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