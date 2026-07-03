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A physical retail location for Savage X Fenty is pictured
Style

Here's a Look Inside Rihanna's First Savage X Fenty Retail Store Location

Rihanna said she wanted to give consumers something they've "never seen before" with the launch of the first physical retail location for Savage X Fenty.

Trace William Cowen1634 days ago
Rihanna is seen wearing sunglasses
Style

Rihanna Announces First Savage X Fenty Retail Store Locations: ‘2022, We Coming in Hot!’

Rihanna fans have reason to celebrate, as the 'Anti' singer has now announced the impending launch of a number of physical retail stores for Savage X Fenty.

Trace William Cowen1651 days ago
Savage x Fenty Fluff It Up Collection
Style

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty "Fluff It Up" Collection Has Arrived

The holiday collection offers ultra-soft loungewear pieces available in kelly green and navy blue. Items include a catsuit, crop tops, and pajama pants.

Joshua Espinoza1672 days ago
Rihanna in a Savage X Fenty campaign photo.
Style

Rihanna Stars in New Campaign for Savage X Fenty’s Tagged by Savage Collection

With Halloween now in the bag, the holiday season is in full swing, complete with a new campaign and collection from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

Trace William Cowen1718 days ago
A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News
Music

A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News

Way back in 2013, when they played star-crossed lovers in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video then went on tour together, rumors began to swirl that they were more than just collaborators. Eight years later, it has finally become official. Like official, official — not from rumors or speculation, but sightings...

Complex1842 days ago
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