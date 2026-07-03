Rising Stars

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bennedict mathurin all star game
Sports

NBA Rising Star Bennedict Mathurin Talks Family, Montreal, New Custom Adidas Sneaker

Complex Canada's Alex Narvaez went to Utah to talk to NBA Rising Star Bennedict Mathurin about his new Adidas custom sneaker collab, family, and Montreal.

Alex Narvaez1242 days ago
Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin
Sports

Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard to Represent Canada at NBA Rising Stars Game

Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers are set to appear in this year’s NBA Rising Stars game during the league's All-Star festivities.

Louis Pavlakos1262 days ago
20 cdn artists
Music

20 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2020

Up-and-coming artists to watch out for this year, from Jessie Reyez to Pressa to Manila Grey.

Alex Nino Gheciu2364 days ago

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