A record four Canadian will be playing in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. Get to know them here.Rick Mele
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We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.Alex Nino Gheciu
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
Some of the nation's most promising young acts, from ShaqIsDope to Fafa Khan, tell us how they've adapted during one of the hardest years to be an artist.Alex Nino Gheciu