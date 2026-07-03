Rising Music

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TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we d
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Music

Spotify Is Officially Accepting Music Submissions for Its Playlists

The streaming service's new feature, which is out of beta, has received 67,000 requests so far.

Joshua Espinoza2823 days ago
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Music

Preview Three Remixes of deadmau5's "The Reward Is Cheese"

Remixes of old classics often fall short. deadmau5 doesn’t care about that and curated five remixes for five of his classic tracks. There are few artists like deadmau5 who can score a remix package of such caliber including Dillon Francis, Nero, Eric Prydz, and Madeon for his 5 years of mau5 compilation. While those are the primary names announced—all heavy hitters—that's not the only remix project of mau5 work that's out there.

jakel4297 days ago
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Music

TJR ft. Dances With White Girls - "Ass Hypnotized"

While there aren't noticeable seasons out in LA, the East Coast is moving into fall at a solid clip. It always cracks me up when tracks like "Ass Hypn

khrisd4302 days ago
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Music

Stream the Crookers' and Will Sparks Remixes of TJR's "Ode to Oi"

TJR has been slaying dancefloors for the better part of a few years now and one of his primary weapons, "Ode To Oi," has just been remixed. Getting It

jakel4664 days ago
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Music

Rising Announces Fall 2013 Tour

London imprint Rising is taking their talents to North America with a massive tour that kicks off tonight in Canada. Chris Lake will be joined on various dates by the likes of TJR, Nom De Strip, Hot Mouth, and GTA, and will be hitting Webster Hall in New York, Mansion in Miami, Avalon in Los Angeles, and a number of spots on both sides of the US. You can cop tickets right now via the Rising Music website.

khrisd4697 days ago
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Music

TJR - "What's Up Suckaz"

TJR is one of those guys you hear a lot about now and you'll continue hearing about for a long time. After having a #1s with "Funky Vodka" and "Ode T

jakel4747 days ago
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Music

Will Sparks - "Ah Yeah (TJR Edit) (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)"

You might have got your introduction to Kennedy Jones when I included his "Suavemente" remix in our "20 Best Trap Remixes of Non-EDM Songs" list, and now we got a free download from the man again. Rising Music's TJR first took Will Sparks' "Ah Yeah" and killed it on the edit, and now the trapped out one is wild, too. The remix keeps a lot of the same from the original but it's still got the same choppy KJ sound we like and the house vibes of the original.

jakel4903 days ago

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