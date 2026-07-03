Featured
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.Alex Nino Gheciu
TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we dkhrisd
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick