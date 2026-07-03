Latest Stories
Premiere: Jeremih Links With Fabolous and Red Cafe for "Peace Sign" (Prod. by DJ Mustard)
A late night anthem.
Video: Busta Rhymes, Joe Budden, Fabolous, And More Perform At Angie Martinez's Barbecue
Peep the live footage.
Listen: E-40 f/ Problem, Young Jeezy, French Montana, Chris Brown & Red Cafe "Function (Remix)"
We out here tryin' function.
King Louie f/ 2 Chainz & Red Cafe "Too Cool (Remix)"
The Chicago banger gets remixed.
Video: Red Cafe f/ Rick Ross & Ryan Leslie "Fly Together"
His debut album <em>ShakeDown</em> drops next year.
Video: Red Cafe f/ Lloyd Banks & Fabolous "The Realest"
Off his <em>Above The Cloudz</em> mixtape available now.
Listen: A-Game f/ Red Cafe "Cool Boyz"
Check out the T-Minus-produced summer banger.
Fabolous Links Up With Trey Songz & Red Cafe For "Sicker Than Yo Average"
This will not appear on his upcoming album.
Memorial Day Menu: Raekwon, Sean Price, and More on Their Favorite Cookout Food
Rappers dish on what every Memorial Day cookout cannot do without.
Listen: Torch f/ Red Cafe, Pusha T & Masspike Miles "Round & Round"
The Triple C's/Maybach Music rapper has a banger on his hand.