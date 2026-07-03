Red Cafe

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Latest Stories

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Music

King Louie f/ 2 Chainz & Red Cafe "Too Cool (Remix)"

The Chicago banger gets remixed.

Jacob Moore5345 days ago
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Music

Video: Red Cafe f/ Rick Ross & Ryan Leslie "Fly Together"

His debut album <em>ShakeDown</em> drops next year.

Anthony Osei5390 days ago
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Music

Video: Red Cafe f/ Lloyd Banks & Fabolous "The Realest"

Off his <em>Above The Cloudz</em> mixtape available now.

Anthony Osei5412 days ago
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Music

Listen: A-Game f/ Red Cafe "Cool Boyz"

Check out the T-Minus-produced summer banger.

Anthony Osei5422 days ago
Music

Fabolous Links Up With Trey Songz & Red Cafe For "Sicker Than Yo Average"

This will not appear on his upcoming album.

Complex5439 days ago
Pop Culture

Memorial Day Menu: Raekwon, Sean Price, and More on Their Favorite Cookout Food

Rappers dish on what every Memorial Day cookout cannot do without.

Ross Scarano5530 days ago
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Music

Listen: Torch f/ Red Cafe, Pusha T & Masspike Miles "Round & Round"

The Triple C's/Maybach Music rapper has a banger on his hand.

Anthony Osei5633 days ago
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