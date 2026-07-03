Director’s Seat: Rapman On Creating ‘Supacell’, His New Black Superheroes Show For Netflix
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The rapper-turned-director, with backing from Jay-Z and Roc Nation, opens up about the conception of Supacell’s world, its star-studded cast, and the wider sense of culture it encompasses.Jude Yawson
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