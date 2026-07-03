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blue story
Pop Culture

'Blue Story' Takes In £1.3 Million At The Box Office During Opening Weekend (UPDATE)

Despite the recent drama, the film is a certified success.

James Keith2426 days ago
Krept & Konan (credit: Zekaria Al Bostani)
Music

Last Night, Krept & Konan Spoke In The House Of Commons In Defence Of Drill Music

Bringing the discussion not just into the spotlight but into Parliament itself is a huge step forward for the discussion.

James Keith2585 days ago
krept and konan
Music

Krept & Konan's Short Film For "Ban Drill" Hits Hard

Playing out the story of a young hopeful, one caught between his passions and his past.

Tobi Oke2590 days ago
Cadet
Music

Rapman's "Letter To Cadet" Is A Glowing Tribute To The Late MC

It's a great comfort to see Cadet's legacy exalted in the right way.

Tobi Oke2701 days ago
Rapman "Shiro's Story Part 3"
Music

Rapman Closes Out His Visual Trilogy With "Shiro's Story Part 3"

As the last few months have shown, you never really know when Shiro's Story is complete.

Tobi Oke2860 days ago
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Rapman "Shiro's Story (Part 2)"
Music

South London's Rapman Returns With Much-Needed Part Two Of "Shiro's Story"

Keep your eyes peeled for cameos from Konan, Michael Dapaah and Cadet.

James Keith2937 days ago

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