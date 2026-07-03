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It's great to know that some of the most important dance music acts of today spent years honing their craft in the drum & bass scene; it's even betterkhrisd
Even if the art of releasing an album isn't really viable for EDM artists (or any artist in general), the need to have a strong label behind you is kekhrisd
In the early 2000s, there was a creative boom within the drum & bass scene that lead to a boom in the creation of drum & bass labels. For a while, itkhrisd
No matter how DIY EDM can get, you cannot deny the importance of a good record label. Getting music out there in 2013 is as easy as setting up a Bandcandroids