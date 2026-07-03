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It's great to know that some of the most important dance music acts of today spent years honing their craft in the drum & bass scene; it's even better
khrisd

Latest Stories

Calyx & TeeBee
Music

Premiere: Calyx & Teebee Share "Big Sound" From Single Series Celebrating Dubplate Culture

"Big Sound" drops tomorrow, January 10, via Ram Records.

James Keith2381 days ago
Ed Rush & Optical
Music

RAM Prepare For Summer Showcase Featuring Bad Company, Ed Rush & Optical, Delta Heavy, And More

The showcase comes as part of the inaugural Arcadia London Festival at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 5 and 6 this year.

Aaron Bishop3080 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Logam & Mayhem's "We Will" f/ Armanni Reign

A trio of Atlanta-based drum & bass vets link up for this smooth cut from the "RAMiami Drum & Bass 2015" compilation.

Khal4141 days ago
frankee instinct cover
Music

Frankee - "Instinct"

Shouts to Ram Records; they're good with sorting out some of the best dnb to hit the scene on a very regular basis, and for Christmas Day they hooked up this freebie from Frankee, and it's vicious. Earlier this year, Frankee slid "Instinct" into his Daily Dose mix for MistaJam, and today we get the magical bit, with it's calming symphony and warm vibes before kicking you all inside of your gut with the bass. Stream it up above, then head over to the Ram shop to grab the MP3. Merry dnb Christmas!

khrisd4221 days ago
ram annual 2015
Music

PREMIERE: LoKo & Chords - "Diamond Light"

Seeing as the Ram Records camp already crushed 2014, they might as well go ahead and make way for the onslaught of dnb fury they're set to drop on us next year, right? On December 8, they drop Ram Drum & Bass Annual 2015, a massive 28-track release featuring the now and the next of what many feels is the pinnacle of the drum & bass scene today.

khrisd4243 days ago
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PREMIERE: Mind Vortex - "Underworld"

It has to be a big moment when a mighty label like Ram Records signs you exclusively. That's not to say that aligning yourself with other imprints is

khrisd4256 days ago
ram miami 2014 cover
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Mob Tactics - "Joe Mangle"

While the EDM scene is flocking deeper and deeper to the Miami Music Week festivities this March, one of the drum & bass scene's mainstays has been th

khrisd4503 days ago
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Music

Rene LaVice - "Where My Ladies At"

This time last year, we were truly in awe at Rene LaVice's Insidious LP, his debut album for Ram Records. He truly invigorated our love for the dnb sc

khrisd4519 days ago
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Music

Andy C - "Workout"

We recently got wind of some amazing news: Andy C was planning on dropping a single on his stellar imprint Ram Records before the year is out. In the

khrisd4660 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Wilkinson - "Afterglow (Dyro Remix)"

Well isn't this interesting: it looks like the "EDM gap" between America and the UK is slowly getting smaller and smaller. With UK acts like Disclosur

khrisd4677 days ago
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Wilkinson - "Afterglow"

Wilkinson, without a doubt, should be the face of the drum & bass scene... a comment which is weird, considering he doesn't seem to make an appearance

khrisd4687 days ago
loadstar future perfect cover
Music

Loadstar ft. Jakes - "Warrior"

Loadstar's Future Perfect is out right now, and one of the obvious choices as best of the lot is their charged-up, Jakes-featured banger "Warrior." Th

khrisd4795 days ago
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Music

Loadstar Releases Full Tracklist for "Future Perfect"

Ram signees Loadstar will be finally releasing Future Perfect, their long-awaited debut album, on May 27 and from the single's we've already heard, th

khrisd4812 days ago
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Music

Wilkinson ft. P Money & Arlissa - "Heartbeat"

We knew Wilkinson had something special tucked away. His next single isn't due out until July, but Zane Lowe already got his hands on "Heartbeat," an intense, drumstep-infused banger. We were kind of confused when we saw P Money was featured on this, but it works well. This isn't typical Wilkinson, but we're learning that there's really no typical with him, he's just dope.

khrisd4842 days ago
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Loadstar - "Refuse to Love"

So good to hear Loadstar knocking these heavyweight anthems right out of the park. This is the kind of drum & bass that will creep into your head rand

khrisd4882 days ago
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