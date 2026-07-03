Interview: R.A. the Rugged Man Explains Why the Mayweather-Pacquiao Match Is Not the Fight of the Century
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Six years since he fought Mayweather on Shade 45, the rapper and boxing fanatic talks about the match he never thought would happen.Chaz Kangas
From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
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The Game Downplays Eminem’s Massive Commercial Success While Addressing Music Industry’s ‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’
The Game has broken down why any sales-based argument about superiority isn't logical, and outlined what he identifies as industry-wide problems.Trace William Cowen
The late Juice WRLD has continued to make an impact on the music industry, as it's been revealed he posthumously earned 50 new RIAA certifications.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady