Latest Stories
P.K. Subban Does Montreal Canadiens-Themed Episode of 'P.K.'s Places' for Omaha Productions
Since his retirement, Montreal Canadiens veteran P.K. Subban has started his own show on ESPN called P.K.’s Places where he dives into hockey’s rich history.
Documentary About Black Hockey Players 'Black Ice' Now Available on Crave
Black Ice, Uninterrupted’s latest documentary that dives into the lives of Black players in hockey, is now available on Crave after premiering last night on TSN
P.K. Subban Retires, Fans Share Their Favourite P.K. Moments
NHL defenceman P.K. Subban announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the league, and fans are digging up their favourite Pernell-Karl moments from his career
P.K. Subban Will Match Donations Made to Young Ukrainian Cancer Patients in Montreal
Former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban is matching donations made in support of young Ukrainian cancer patients landing in Montreal to resume their treatment.
How Patrice Alexander Hustled to Become the Go-to Barber for Your Favourite Athletes
Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.
Inside Ujimaa, Jordan Subban's New Site Elevating BIPOC-Owned Businesses
After experiencing a life-changing event, P.K. Subban's brother decided to launch a new platform aimed at amplifying BIPOC- and women-owned shops.
P.K. Subban Got Full Uncle Drew Treatment to Spread Christmas Cheer in Nashville
P.K. Subban's personality and spirit were on full display as he dressed up in old-man garb and paraded around Nashville for the holidays.
Adidas' Creators Unite in Epic Short Film
Leo Messi, Von Miller, Aaron Roders, Pharrell and more link up in the latest installement of Adidas' 'Here to Create' campaign.
Fan Protests P.K. Subban Trade In Newspaper Ad
Fans are still pretty salty about the P.K. Subban trade.
NHL Star P.K. Subban Throws Puck Into Stands, Accidentally Gives a Baby a Concussion
P.K. Subban accidentally gave a one-month-old baby a concussion earlier this week.
NHL Player P.K. Subban Threw an Amazing Christmas Party for Kids at a Children's Hospital
Grab some tissues before you watch this.