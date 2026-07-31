PK Subban

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Latest Stories

PK Subban at outdoor hockey game
Sports

P.K. Subban Does Montreal Canadiens-Themed Episode of 'P.K.'s Places' for Omaha Productions

Since his retirement, Montreal Canadiens veteran P.K. Subban has started his own show on ESPN called P.K.’s Places where he dives into hockey’s rich history.

Louis Pavlakos1182 days ago
PK Subban at Black Ice premiere
Sports

Documentary About Black Hockey Players 'Black Ice' Now Available on Crave

Black Ice, Uninterrupted’s latest documentary that dives into the lives of Black players in hockey, is now available on Crave after premiering last night on TSN

Louis Pavlakos1278 days ago
PK Subban announces retirement
Sports

P.K. Subban Retires, Fans Share Their Favourite P.K. Moments

NHL defenceman P.K. Subban announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the league, and fans are digging up their favourite Pernell-Karl moments from his career

Erik Leijon1414 days ago
P.K. Subban on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.
Sports

P.K. Subban Will Match Donations Made to Young Ukrainian Cancer Patients in Montreal

Former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban is matching donations made in support of young Ukrainian cancer patients landing in Montreal to resume their treatment.

Sydney Brasil1601 days ago
Patrice Alexander trimming a client's hair.
Sports

How Patrice Alexander Hustled to Become the Go-to Barber for Your Favourite Athletes

Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.

Vivek Jacob1734 days ago
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jordan subban
Sports

Inside Ujimaa, Jordan Subban's New Site Elevating BIPOC-Owned Businesses

After experiencing a life-changing event, P.K. Subban's brother decided to launch a new platform aimed at amplifying BIPOC- and women-owned shops.

Vivek Jacob2049 days ago
This is a photo of PK.
Sports

P.K. Subban Got Full Uncle Drew Treatment to Spread Christmas Cheer in Nashville

P.K. Subban's personality and spirit were on full display as he dressed up in old-man garb and paraded around Nashville for the holidays.

Aaron C. Mansfield3146 days ago
Adidas Calling All Creators
Sneakers

Adidas' Creators Unite in Epic Short Film

Leo Messi, Von Miller, Aaron Roders, Pharrell and more link up in the latest installement of Adidas' 'Here to Create' campaign.

Brandon Richard3149 days ago
pksubban
Sports

Fan Protests P.K. Subban Trade In Newspaper Ad

Fans are still pretty salty about the P.K. Subban trade.

Aidan D'Aoust3582 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

NHL Star P.K. Subban Throws Puck Into Stands, Accidentally Gives a Baby a Concussion

P.K. Subban accidentally gave a one-month-old baby a concussion earlier this week.

Chris Yuscavage3815 days ago
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