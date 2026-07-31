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Latest Stories
Music
Jay-Z Fights to Keep $119,000 Paternity Judgment in Bankruptcy Case
The rapper's lawyers are arguing the six-figure award was granted specifically because of fraud and harassment.
Joe Price16 days ago