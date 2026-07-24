Wrongful Death Lawsuit

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Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police
Sports

Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police

The two-time Pro Bowler’s parents say a 911 call for help during a mental health crisis turned deadly after officers pinned him down and care was delayed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago

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