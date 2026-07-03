Nike Vandal High

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Kanye West
Sneakers

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Nikes

Adidas Yeezy designer Kanye West was spotted wearing Nike Vandal High 'Terminator' sneakers in Los Angeles during June 2021. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1869 days ago
Carhartt WIP x Nike Vandal High Supreme
Sneakers

Rumored Release Date for the Carhartt WIP x Nike Collaboration

Workwear brand Carhartt WIP and Nike have a third sneaker coming for their forthcoming fall collaboration in the form of the Nike Vandal High Supreme.

Michael Conway2824 days ago
Nike Vandal Doc Brown AH8605 800
Sneakers

Nike Has Another 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Releasing

Back to the Future Nike Vandals that Doc Brown wore are releasing on Oct. 21.

Brendan Dunne3199 days ago
NikeLab Vandal John Elliott
Sneakers

John Elliott's Nike Vandals Are Restocking

John Elliott NikeLab Vandals are restocking on Oct. 7.

Brendan Dunne3207 days ago
Nike Vandal High Supreme (Lateral)
Sneakers

A Classic Nike Basketball Sneaker Returns

Nike is re-releasing a classic basketball sneaker, the Nike Vandal High Supreme, in its OG colorway.

Mike DeStefano3217 days ago
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John Elliott NikeLab Vandal Sail
Sneakers

John Elliott x Nike Vandals Release This Week

John Elliott x NikeLab Vandal High releasing on June 21 and June 22.

Brendan Dunne3315 days ago
John Elliott x NikeLab Vandal High White
Sneakers

John Elliott Debuts NikeLab Vandal High Collaboration During New York Fashion Week

Designer John Elliott continues his Nike collaboration with new sneakers.

Brandon Richard3452 days ago

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